Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cranswick (CWK)

5/25/2022 – Cranswick had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,600 ($45.55) price target on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Cranswick had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,400 ($55.67) to GBX 4,000 ($50.61). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Cranswick had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/12/2022 – Cranswick had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/4/2022 – Cranswick had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,600 ($45.55) price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Cranswick had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/12/2022 – Cranswick had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 4,300 ($54.40) price target on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Cranswick had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

CWK stock opened at GBX 3,082 ($38.99) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,344.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,528.38. Cranswick plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,824 ($35.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,200 ($53.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81. The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 15.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a GBX 55.60 ($0.70) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.36%.

In other news, insider Tim Smith bought 1,350 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,056 ($38.66) per share, for a total transaction of £41,256 ($52,196.36).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

