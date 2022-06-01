Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for J Sainsbury (SBRY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for J Sainsbury (LON: SBRY):

5/31/2022 – J Sainsbury had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/30/2022 – J Sainsbury had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.80) price target on the stock.

5/17/2022 – J Sainsbury had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/16/2022 – J Sainsbury had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.80) price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – J Sainsbury had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/11/2022 – J Sainsbury had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/3/2022 – J Sainsbury had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 320 ($4.05) price target on the stock.

4/28/2022 – J Sainsbury had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/14/2022 – J Sainsbury had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/14/2022 – J Sainsbury had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.61) price target on the stock.

LON SBRY traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 228.10 ($2.89). 7,646,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,466,014. J Sainsbury plc has a 1-year low of GBX 222.60 ($2.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 342 ($4.33). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 240.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 264.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.20. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

In related news, insider Kevin O’Byrne sold 247,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.92), for a total transaction of £571,658.01 ($723,251.53).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

