ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CFO Purchases $18,400.00 in Stock

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Stankovich bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $18,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 365,627 shares in the company, valued at $336,376.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, April 1st, Thomas Stankovich sold 5,038 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $5,692.94.

Shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 456,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,767. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

ReShape Lifesciences ( OTCMKTS:RSLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 716.12% and a negative return on equity of 49.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ReShape Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in ReShape Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ReShape Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ReShape Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ReShape Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on RSLS shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of ReShape Lifesciences from $4.65 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of ReShape Lifesciences from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.

