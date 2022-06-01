Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$75.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$68.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.93.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down C$0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$65.48. 132,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,709. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$72.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.76. The company has a market cap of C$20.22 billion and a PE ratio of 18.91. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of C$63.45 and a twelve month high of C$85.43.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

