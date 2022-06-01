Reviewing Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) and Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) and Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Mid-Southern Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Southern Bancorp $8.80 million 4.43 $1.61 million $0.59 22.97 Bank of Marin Bancorp $118.49 million 4.44 $33.23 million $2.33 14.12

Bank of Marin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp. Bank of Marin Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mid-Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years. Bank of Marin Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.9% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Southern Bancorp 19.22% N/A N/A Bank of Marin Bancorp 27.54% 9.50% 1.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mid-Southern Bancorp and Bank of Marin Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a consensus target price of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.14%. Given Bank of Marin Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Marin Bancorp is more favorable than Mid-Southern Bancorp.

Summary

Bank of Marin Bancorp beats Mid-Southern Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp (Get Rating)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it holds and manages an investment securities portfolio. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Salem; and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana, as well as through loan production offices located in New Albany, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp (Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services. The company also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit. In addition, it offers merchant and payroll, and cash management services; credit cards; fraud detection tools; and mobile deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, wire transfer, and image lockbox services. Further, the company provides wealth management and trust services comprising customized investment portfolio management, financial planning, trust administration, estate settlement, and custody services, as well as 401(k) plan services; and automated teller machines, and telephone and digital banking services. It operates through 12 branch offices in Marin, southern Sonoma counties, and north of San Francisco, California; and a loan production office in San Francisco. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.