Reviewing SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) & Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL)

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) and SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of SBA Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of SBA Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Orion Office REIT and SBA Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Office REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A SBA Communications 0 2 10 1 2.92

SBA Communications has a consensus price target of $392.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.65%. Given SBA Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SBA Communications is more favorable than Orion Office REIT.

Dividends

Orion Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. SBA Communications pays out 71.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SBA Communications has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orion Office REIT and SBA Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Office REIT $79.73 million 9.47 -$47.48 million N/A N/A SBA Communications $2.31 billion 15.72 $237.62 million $3.96 85.00

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Office REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Office REIT and SBA Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Office REIT N/A N/A N/A SBA Communications 18.40% -8.54% 4.43%

Summary

SBA Communications beats Orion Office REIT on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Office REIT (Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

About SBA Communications (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts. For more information please visit: www.sbasite.com.

