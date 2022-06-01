Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ribbon Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

Shares of RBBN opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $424.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,365.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $281,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 118,000 shares of company stock worth $332,060. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 30,716 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

