Rightmove (LON:RMV) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 610 ($7.72) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RMV. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rightmove to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 617 ($7.81) to GBX 574 ($7.26) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Rightmove from GBX 795 ($10.06) to GBX 800 ($10.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($8.98) to GBX 740 ($9.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rightmove currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 650.33 ($8.23).

Shares of LON RMV opened at GBX 593.40 ($7.51) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.62. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of GBX 518.50 ($6.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 810 ($10.25). The stock has a market cap of £4.99 billion and a PE ratio of 27.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 608.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 668.91.

In related news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of Rightmove stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.30), for a total value of £15,173.28 ($19,196.96).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

