Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

According to Zacks, “Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RSKD. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Riskified to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Riskified to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Shares of NYSE RSKD opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. Riskified has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $819.66 million and a P/E ratio of -2.06.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 69.08% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. Riskified’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

