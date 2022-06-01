Robert W. Baird Cuts Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target to $11.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $415.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $309.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 559,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 754,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 44,466 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 474,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 128,445 shares during the last quarter.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse (Get Rating)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.