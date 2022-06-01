Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.02.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $269,907.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,147.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $232,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,975 shares of company stock worth $3,348,792 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.92.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.63%. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

