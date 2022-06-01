Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Short Interest Update

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,620,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 14,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,351,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,485 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,336,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,517,000 after purchasing an additional 637,460 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412,851 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,605,000 after buying an additional 608,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,635,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $104.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.995 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.01%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.05.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

