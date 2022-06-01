Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1,600.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FQVTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,060.00 target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($37.96) to GBX 1,870 ($23.66) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Liberum Capital upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,200 ($27.83) to GBX 2,000 ($25.30) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,650 ($20.88) to GBX 1,800 ($22.77) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,175.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVTF traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.90.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

