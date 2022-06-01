Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($27.83) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.29% from the stock’s previous close.

IMB has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($26.57) to GBX 2,300 ($29.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($26.57) to GBX 2,250 ($28.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($25.30) to GBX 2,250 ($28.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,188 ($27.68).

Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 1,813.84 ($22.95) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,691.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,660.78. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 1,434.23 ($18.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,888 ($23.89). The company has a market cap of £17.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.69.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

