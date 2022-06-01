Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($20.24) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s previous close.

FEVR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($40.49) to GBX 3,030 ($38.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,250 ($28.47) to GBX 2,000 ($25.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.04) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.30) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fevertree Drinks to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($25.30) to GBX 1,650 ($20.88) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,192.50 ($27.74).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

LON:FEVR opened at GBX 1,523.56 ($19.28) on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of GBX 1,451 ($18.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,871 ($36.32). The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,698.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,109.97.

In other news, insider Laura Kate Hagan acquired 634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($19.93) per share, for a total transaction of £9,985.50 ($12,633.48).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.