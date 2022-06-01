RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

RPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. RPT Realty has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). RPT Realty had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 135,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 23.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the third quarter valued at $1,127,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPT Realty (Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.