Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $85.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.51% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RHP. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.17.
NYSE:RHP opened at $89.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.67. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.45 and a beta of 1.55. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $71.03 and a 52 week high of $101.19.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.1% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 229,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $441,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,898,000 after purchasing an additional 192,885 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,480,000 after purchasing an additional 102,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
