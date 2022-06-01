Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $85.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RHP. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.17.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

NYSE:RHP opened at $89.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.67. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.45 and a beta of 1.55. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $71.03 and a 52 week high of $101.19.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.1% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 229,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $441,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,898,000 after purchasing an additional 192,885 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,480,000 after purchasing an additional 102,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.