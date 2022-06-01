S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 754 ($9.54).
Several research firms have weighed in on SFOR. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.10) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.96) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Tuesday.
S4 Capital stock opened at GBX 280.27 ($3.55) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48. S4 Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250.60 ($3.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 878 ($11.11). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 323.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 458.03.
About S4 Capital (Get Rating)
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
