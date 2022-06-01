S4 Capital’s (SFOR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.10) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 126.15% from the company’s previous close.
SFOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.96) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, S4 Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 828.33 ($10.48).
Shares of SFOR opened at GBX 283 ($3.58) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 323.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 458.03. S4 Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250.60 ($3.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 878 ($11.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44.
S4 Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
