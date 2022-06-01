SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of immunotherapies leveraging fully human polyclonal antibodies. It produces natural, specifically targeted, high-potency, human polyclonal immunotherapies. SAB Biotherapeutics Inc., formerly known as Big Cypress Acquisition Corp., is based in SIOUX FALLS, S.D. “

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on SAB Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of SABS opened at 1.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SAB Biotherapeutics has a one year low of 1.61 and a one year high of 12.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is 5.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

