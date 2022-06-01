Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in May

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,044,400 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the April 30th total of 2,416,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 525,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

OTCMKTS SGSVF opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Sabina Gold & Silver has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

