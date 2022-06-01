Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the April 30th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBR. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSE SBR traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.68. 129,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,006. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $36.06 and a twelve month high of $77.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.604 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $7.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

