Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 127.67% and a negative return on equity of 46.16%.

Shares of NASDAQ SFET opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Safe-T Group has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78.

Get Safe-T Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe-T Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Safe-T Group by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33,091 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Safe-T Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Safe-T Group by 466.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 62,304 shares during the period. 5.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safe-T Group (Get Rating)

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Safe-T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe-T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.