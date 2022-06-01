Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 127.67% and a negative return on equity of 46.16%.
Shares of NASDAQ SFET opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Safe-T Group has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe-T Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
About Safe-T Group (Get Rating)
Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.
