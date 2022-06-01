Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets software solutions. The Company offers security applications for data-related threats which includes data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware and fraud. Safe-T Group Ltd. is based in Herzliya, Israel. “

Get Safe-T Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFET opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. Safe-T Group has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.69.

Safe-T Group ( NASDAQ:SFET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Safe-T Group had a negative return on equity of 46.16% and a negative net margin of 127.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Safe-T Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Safe-T Group by 466.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 62,304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Safe-T Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Safe-T Group by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

About Safe-T Group (Get Rating)

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe-T Group (SFET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Safe-T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe-T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.