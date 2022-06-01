Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets software solutions. The Company offers security applications for data-related threats which includes data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware and fraud. Safe-T Group Ltd. is based in Herzliya, Israel. “
Shares of NASDAQ:SFET opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. Safe-T Group has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.69.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Safe-T Group by 466.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 62,304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Safe-T Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Safe-T Group by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.
About Safe-T Group (Get Rating)
Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safe-T Group (SFET)
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe-T Group (SFET)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Safe-T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe-T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.