Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) & ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Head-To-Head Survey

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) and ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Safestore and ACRES Commercial Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ACRES Commercial Realty $50.08 million 1.79 $33.92 million $0.47 20.96

ACRES Commercial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Safestore and ACRES Commercial Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safestore 0 2 1 0 2.33 ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 1 0 3.00

ACRES Commercial Realty has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.89%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than Safestore.

Volatility and Risk

Safestore has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Safestore and ACRES Commercial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safestore N/A N/A N/A ACRES Commercial Realty 37.47% 0.75% 0.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.7% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ACRES Commercial Realty beats Safestore on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safestore (Get Rating)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

About ACRES Commercial Realty (Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp. and changed its name to ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. in February 2021. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

