Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $375,820.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.40, for a total transaction of $375,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,508,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total transaction of $366,344.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $365,631.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $366,597.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $378,028.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $369,380.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $380,351.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total value of $399,303.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $404,018.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total value of $413,678.00.

NYSE CRM traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.24. 16,323,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,506,057. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.63 and its 200-day moving average is $217.46. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. OTR Global downgraded Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on Salesforce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

