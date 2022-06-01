Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Salesforce stock traded down $4.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.24. The company had a trading volume of 16,323,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,506,057. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CICC Research assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.20.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $553,691.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,116,121. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,676,573,000 after purchasing an additional 257,695 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 5.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 333,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $90,532,000 after acquiring an additional 16,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Salesforce by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,768 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

