Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRM. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $274.88.

CRM stock opened at $160.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.46. The stock has a market cap of $158.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $464,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $26,634,777. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Salesforce by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after buying an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

