Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Earnings Results

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRM stock traded down $4.86 on Tuesday, reaching $160.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,323,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,506,057. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $158.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. OTR Global downgraded Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.20.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $464,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $27,116,121 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $157,485,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 53,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $8,148,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

