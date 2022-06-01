Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.74-$4.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.7-$31.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.06 billion.Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.74-$4.76 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $283.20.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,323,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,506,057. The company has a market capitalization of $158.70 billion, a PE ratio of 106.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,122,009.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $27,116,121. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 27.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. First Growth Investment Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 33.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

