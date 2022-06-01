Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.74-$4.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.7-$31.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.06 billion.Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.74-$4.76 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.20.

CRM traded down $4.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,323,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,506,057. The company has a market capitalization of $158.70 billion, a PE ratio of 106.83, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.46.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.40, for a total value of $375,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,726,508,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $27,116,121. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 27.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 2.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

