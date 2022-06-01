Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.01-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.77 billion.Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.74-$4.76 EPS.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.24. 16,323,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,506,057. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $283.20.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.40, for a total transaction of $375,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,508,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $27,116,121 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Salesforce by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,485,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,484,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,676,573,000 after buying an additional 257,695 shares during the period. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 572,939 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $121,646,000 after buying an additional 251,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

