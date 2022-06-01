Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $260.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRM. Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.07.

Shares of CRM opened at $160.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.63 and its 200 day moving average is $217.46. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.70 billion, a PE ratio of 106.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $553,691.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $26,634,777. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank increased its holdings in Salesforce by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,710 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in Salesforce by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,435 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

