Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Lowered to $260.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $274.88.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $160.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.70 billion, a PE ratio of 106.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.46. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $26,634,777 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

