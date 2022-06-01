Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 71.62% from the stock’s current price.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.07.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $160.24 on Wednesday. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.46.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,322,684,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $26,634,777. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 719.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after buying an additional 178,392 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

