Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.66% from the company’s current price.

CRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on Salesforce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.07.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $160.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.46. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $158.70 billion, a PE ratio of 106.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $464,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $26,634,777. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

