Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $250.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CICC Research began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Salesforce to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.24.

Get Salesforce alerts:

CRM opened at $160.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.46. The company has a market cap of $158.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.83, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,435 shares of company stock worth $26,634,777 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.2% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.