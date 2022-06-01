Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.01-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.77 billion.Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.74-$4.76 EPS.

CRM stock traded down $4.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.24. 16,323,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,506,057. The company has a market cap of $158.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.83, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRM shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $283.20.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $553,691.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $27,116,121 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $157,485,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 53,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $8,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

