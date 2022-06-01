Salesforce’s (CRM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $205.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s previous close.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.02.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $16.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,155,543. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.46. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $174.79 billion, a PE ratio of 118.22, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $26,634,777 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

