Salzgitter AG Announces Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0512 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SZGPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €45.00 ($48.39) to €44.00 ($47.31) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €41.50 ($44.62) to €43.00 ($46.24) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €35.00 ($37.63) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.08.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.