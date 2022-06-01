Salzgitter (SZG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Salzgitter (ETR: SZG):

5/30/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €46.00 ($49.46) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/25/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €55.00 ($59.14) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/18/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €44.00 ($47.31) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/13/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €43.00 ($46.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/12/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €55.00 ($59.14) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/12/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €45.00 ($48.39) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/12/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €45.00 ($48.39) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/22/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €45.00 ($48.39) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/22/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €44.00 ($47.31) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/21/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €32.50 ($34.95) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/21/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €55.00 ($59.14) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/19/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €30.00 ($32.26) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Shares of ETR:SZG remained flat at $€38.02 ($40.88) during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 344,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.31. Salzgitter AG has a 1 year low of €22.78 ($24.49) and a 1 year high of €48.76 ($52.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.