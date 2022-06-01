Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sana Biotechnology Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. The company involved in repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells as well as making its therapies. Sana Biotechnology Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ SANA opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $973.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.40. Sana Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($1.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, Director Patrick Y. Yang acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $204,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,262,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,337,000 after buying an additional 72,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,150,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,451,000 after purchasing an additional 500,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 23.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,485,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,533,000 after purchasing an additional 469,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 221.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,551,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,234 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

