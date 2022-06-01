Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$14.75 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 76.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price (up from C$11.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.27.

SSL traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$8.34. 83,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,169. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.73. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.86 and a 52-week high of C$11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 40.83.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Nolan Allan Watson bought 12,500 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.99 per share, with a total value of C$99,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 871,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,961,607.10.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

