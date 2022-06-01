Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Short Interest Update

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,538,200 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the April 30th total of 1,243,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,709.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNYNF opened at $107.25 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $115.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.15.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

