Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) vs. Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) and Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.7% of Sierra Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Sierra Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Satellogic and Sierra Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Satellogic N/A N/A -58.61% Sierra Wireless -13.35% -8.87% -4.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Satellogic and Sierra Wireless’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Satellogic $4.25 million 116.11 -$117.74 million N/A N/A Sierra Wireless $473.21 million 1.80 -$89.02 million ($1.92) -11.56

Sierra Wireless has higher revenue and earnings than Satellogic.

Risk & Volatility

Satellogic has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Wireless has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Satellogic and Sierra Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Satellogic 1 0 0 0 1.00 Sierra Wireless 1 3 6 0 2.50

Satellogic presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.71%. Sierra Wireless has a consensus price target of $21.94, indicating a potential downside of 1.14%. Given Satellogic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Satellogic is more favorable than Sierra Wireless.

Summary

Sierra Wireless beats Satellogic on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Satellogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Satellogic Inc. builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of Sierra Wireless AirLink routers, IoT applications and advanced network management, managed network services, and mobility applications. This segment also offers asset, fleet, and cargo tracking services; offender and remote monitoring services; and alarm communications, as well as a cloud platform that comprises reporting and analytics. The company serves enterprises, industrial companies, and OEMs through direct and indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value-added resellers, and mobile network operators. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

