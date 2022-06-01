Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 356.14% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
STSA traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,349. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $89.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,711,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,701,000 after buying an additional 592,525 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,769,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 53,787 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,075,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $995,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 232,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 54,765 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
