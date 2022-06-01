Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 356.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

STSA traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,349. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $89.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:STSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,711,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,701,000 after buying an additional 592,525 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,769,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 53,787 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,075,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $995,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 232,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 54,765 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

