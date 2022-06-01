Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Savara has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Savara ( NASDAQ:SVRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, analysts expect that Savara will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Savara by 4,588.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 416,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Savara by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 70,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Savara by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 135,851 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Savara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

