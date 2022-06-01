SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 888,900 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the April 30th total of 1,051,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 467.8 days.

SBHGF stock opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.03. SBI has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SBI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business; Asset Management Business; and Biotechnology, Healthcare and Medical Informatics Business segments. The company offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX margin trading; online securities; exchange and transaction services related to digital assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

