Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Price Target Cut to 345.00

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from 375.00 to 345.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SBSNY stock remained flat at $$18.20 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 429. Schibsted ASA has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $53.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.47.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

