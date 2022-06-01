Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($193.55) to €175.00 ($188.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. HSBC raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. from €200.00 ($215.05) to €185.00 ($198.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.40.

SBGSY opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.07.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schneider Electric S.E. (SBGSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.